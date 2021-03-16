Jackson-Madison County Library hosts ’21 Thing Scavenger Hunt’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting a scavenger hunt for students this spring break.

Library staff have made pamphlets with 21 different items to find. All the items on the list can be found outside.

Adult Services Librarian, Shayne Plunk says this list was made so that students can get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“The library has lots of ways to get people away from their screens during spring break, whether that’s coming into the library to check out books or whether that’s encouraging people to get outside and explore,” Plunk said.

Participants who finish the hunt and turn it in to the library will receive a small prize.