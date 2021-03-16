News Director – WCCB, Charlotte, NC
Innovative station in Top 25 market seeks experienced News Director with a passion for local news and network level standards. Must have the ability to produce news that includes the younger audience, a bent for social media, and have a vision to extend the station’s unique brand across all aspects of news, weather and sports. Ability to create a winning newscast, grow ratings, recognize emerging talent and be a leader, motivator, and mentor a must. Will be able to work with station leadership to develop a news product that creates a new model for local news presentation and content.
Essential Duties
- Manage all aspects of the News Department
- Plan and manage staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the News Department.
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees as part of the management team.
- Develop news coverage strategy for the station. This will include local partnerships and events.
- Critique newscasts daily to correct errors, improve coverage and provide mentoring feedback to news staff.
- Assign projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met.
- Ensure achievement of viewer rating goals, growing audiences across all platforms.
- Work with other senior station leaders to establish and reach station goals.
- Work closely with other Bahakel newsrooms.
Requirements & Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- Minimum 5-7 years medium to major progressive market experience in news content programming, with at least two years’ experience in a leadership role.
- Experience guiding, directing, collaborating with and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them.
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.
- Experience preparing and maintaining departmental budgets. • Proficiency with computers, software (e.g., Microsoft Suites, ADP, Outlook Calendar, Teams, Google Docs, One Drive, etc.), telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Ability to effectively listen to and fully understand employee needs, communicate with a team to shape a solution.
- Further continuity across station on-air and digital platforms
- Have a vision of differentiation to lead
- Create a culture of creativity with the WCCB News teams
Please send all resumes to: Cathy Hodges, Business Manager, chodges@wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB-TV the CW
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
EOE
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE