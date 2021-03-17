Escaped inmate back in custody

UPDATE: The Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 6 p.m. that Christian Trice was back in custody.

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail around noon Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate, identified as Christian Trice, was a trustee and is a non-violent offender. Trice was serving a misdemeanor sentence when he walked away from the detail in Chester County.

Trice is not considered dangerous, but officials are asking that if anyone sees him, do not approach him, communicate with him, or attempt to apprehend him.

If you see Trice or know his location, call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 989-2787.