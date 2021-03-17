Dyer mayor charged with theft

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Dyer mayor Chris Younger has been charged with theft over $2,500 and theft under $1,000.

According to a news release, the investigation started in February after a report of an alleged theft of money from an elderly Dyer resident.

The release says District Attorney Frederick Agee was made aware of the situation and a third-party investigator interviewed the victim and witnesses, and reported the findings to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office.

Younger turned himself in to the Gibson County Correctional Complex on Wednesday, and has since been released on bond.

The release says though Younger is currently the Dyer mayor, there is no indication the alleged incidents happened during Younger’s official capacity as mayor.

Younger is set to appear on court on March 23.