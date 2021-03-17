Dyersburg man arrested after cash, meth found during searches

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is in custody after agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force recovered methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash in a Dyersburg home this week.

According to a news release, Eric Jakata Johnson, 50, was arrested after multiple complaints about large amounts of traffic and drugs being sold at a home on East Court Street in Dyerbsurg.

Agents were able to search the home and found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, four loaded weapons, various items used in the sale of methamphetamine and more than $10,000 in cash, according to a news release.

The release says agents were able to get a search warrant for a storage space at a local financial institution and seized more than $83,000, as well as various other items and evidence that the money was the proceeds of drug sales.

Johnson was out on bond from a previous drug indictment, and has prior convictions which prohibit him from possessing a weapon, according to the release.

On Tuesday, agents and investigators with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office went back to the home on East Court Street and to an abandoned property on Moss Street, where agents found almost six ounces of meth, more than $11,000 in cash, drug scales, two weapons, a black mask with eye holes, and a cache of ammunition, the release says.

One of those weapons had been reported stolen from Dyersburg, the release says. All the weapons that were recovered are being submitted to determine if they may have been associated with a crime.