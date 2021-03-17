Officials thankful after major avoiding major in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Down in Hardin County, authorities prepared for the worst, but thankfully avoided major damage.

Over in Savannah and Crump, the rain came heavy, but the area was largely spared from damaging winds.

Fire Chief and EMA Director Melvin Martin says their morning was a lot tougher, when they had three homes get struck by lightning.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“Two of them resulted in fire, one of them resulted in melted wires. Fortunately, we contained it to the walls of the two homes, so we’re fortunate. Not a lot of damage, but scary situation for some people,” Martin said.

Thanks to their morning calls, Martin says that throughout Wednesday night, they had their emergency services ready for anything.

“We’re going to keep an eye on it. We have three people in our emergency operation center that will be around this evening and keeping an eye on things,” Martin said.

There have been no confirmed tornadoes in Hardin County, and Martin said they hoped the threat would pass by midnight.