Strong storms Expected to Return Wednesday Evening/Night

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for March 17th:

A small break is expected as storms have weakened and a quiet air mass is expected to linger over West Tennessee for the rest of the afternoon. More storm could move back in around sunset and stick around until 11 pm tonight. If you need to head out from now until sunset, just keep the umbrella handy.

Please take this threat seriously as this could be our most concerning threat all year long. All the necessary ingredients for a tornado outbreak will be prevalent in the atmosphere Wednesday evening in our area. We will have more details on what to expect and the timing of these storms coming up right here.

This could be our worst severe weather event of the entire spring season. These storms have the potential to take lives, so please take them seriously and have a way to stay informed and alert for any severe weather, including tornadoes that could be heading your way on Wednesday. We did not have portions of our viewing area under a 15% tornado threat even once in 2020, and half of our coverage area will be under one on Wednesday. Even a 10% tornado threat is rare, and that includes the rest of us that are not under the 15%.

TONIGHT:

Storms are expected to return from sunset and hang around until around midnight. Some severe weather including the threat for tornadoes will continue to be a concern so be sure to stay weather aware tonight. After the showers clear out temperatures will drop down to around 50°. Winds will stay breezy at of the south.

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms will clear out by Thursday morning but mostly cloudy skies will still be sticking around. A few lingering showers will be possible on the back side of the storm system. Rainfall amounts should remain low if you see any rain at all. Highs will drop into the mid 50s and overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s. It is expected to be breezy at times with the winds coming in out of the west.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Friday. Winds will be breezy at times and come out of the northwest. Highs will only reach the mid 50 and overnight lows will drop down to around 40°.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks pretty nice. Highs will make it into the 60s and plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will start out of the northeast on Saturday and turn to the southeast by Sunday afternoon. The first day of spring is officially on Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will remain nice and dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers and storms could return on Tuesday but should clear out by Wednesday. Springlike temperatures will stick around for the majority of the week.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13