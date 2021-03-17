Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West Tennessee

Weather update – 6:15 a.m. – Wednesday, March 17

A tornado watch has been issued for some of our southern counties of the region. These counties include Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy, and Hardin. This is noted as the first watch for our region today. More watches are expected, especially into the evening. Within this watch, tornadoes, scattered hail up to 2″ in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

Clusters of storms with embedded supercell structures will likely persist through about midday for the region. We could see this watch extended as temperatures continue to increase throughout the day. Some counties across the region could see high temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s which will give a little more energy to the already unstable atmosphere. The storm environment will gradually become more favorable for tornadoes this morning, including the possibility of an isolated strong tornado. More updates are to come throughout the day.