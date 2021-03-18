Cloudy And Windy

Weather Update: Thursday, March 18 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We will start the day off with mainly clear skies. Early the main dry conveyor belt will still be moving east into Middle Tennessee behind the parent surface frontal system. Aloft a compact, dense upper low pressure system. Clouds will increase over the area through this morning and then pretty much hang around to finish out the week. In addition to that temps will be falling back into the low 50s and hovering there through the rest of today. It’s will be on the windy side today with sustained wind between 15-25 mph and gust around 30-40 mph. The national weather service hasn’t issued a wind advisory, but we’ll certainly be flirting with criteria most of today. As if that was not enough, there will also be a few showers that move in today. Some of the scattered showers may actually produce small hail at times.



