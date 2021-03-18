Gray, Gloomy, Breezy and Cool Weather, but Things Improve this Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast for March 18th:

It will remain cloudy, breezy and cool all night long on the back side of a low pressure system. Clouds will move out during the day on Friday, but it will remain cool and breezy. Warmer weather will slowly move in as weekend progresses but we should see plenty of sunshine. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

It will remain cool, cloudy, gray and gloomy all night long. Temperatures will drop down to around 40° but it will breezy as well and brisk northerly winds will make it feel even cooler. A few weak showers could continue, but we are NOT expecting anything heavy.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Friday morning. Clouds will start to clear out during the second half of the day. Winds will remain breezy at times and come out of the north. Highs will only reach the mid low to 50 and overnight lows will drop down in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks pretty nice. Highs will make it into the 60s and plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will start out of the northeast on Saturday and turn to the southeast by Sunday afternoon. The first day of spring is officially on Saturday. It will be chilly both mornings though with temperatures expected to dip into the 30s both days.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will remain nice and dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers and storms could return on Tuesday and remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Two different storm systems will be impacting our region for the middle of the week. As of now neither is shaping up to be a serious severe weather threat, but it is something we will need to monitor over the weekend. Springlike temperatures will stick around for the majority of the week though.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13