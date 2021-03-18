Mugshots : Madison County : 03/17/21 – 03/18/21

REES, JOHNATHAN: Aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000

OWENS, LONNIE: Failure to appear

PACK, DEWITT: Violation of order of protection

PEWITTE, DEXTER: Violation of community corrections

SCHULTE, SAVANNA: Aggravated assault



WILLIAMSON, TERRY: Violation of community corrections











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/18/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.