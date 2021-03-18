TBI releases School Crime, Domestic Violence studies for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two annual studies on crime in 2020.

The first study, “School Crime 2020,” showed a 59 percent decrease in crimes on school campuses between 2018 and 2020, according to a news release.

The TBI says that decrease is primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on schools in 2020.

From 2018 through 2020, 24,403 crimes were reported by law enforcement at elementary or secondary schools, with simple assault making up 35.1 percent of those reports, according to the TBI.

The second study, “Domestic Violence 2020,” also shows a decrease in reported offenses from 2019 to 2020.

The study shows 69,385 reported domestic-related crimes in 2020, a 2.6 percent decrease from 2019.

Of the 69,385 reports, 45,854 were simple assaults, according to the TBI.

The report shows the most frequently reported relation of domestic violence victims and offenders were boyfriend/girlfriend.

