Tennessee man charged in beating death of girlfriend’s child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been charged in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old daughter.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that 28-year-old Victor P. Williams has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse in Lanniah Anderson’s death in Memphis.

Prosecutors say Williams’ girlfriend had left the girl and her two young brothers in his care when she went to work on May 28, 2020.

Later that day, investigators were called to a hospital, where Lanniah had died of blunt force injuries.

It’s unclear whether Williams has an attorney.