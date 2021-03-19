Clouds Moving Out, Spring Starts Tomorrow & a Nice Weekend Expected

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for March 19th:

Clouds will continue to move out tonight and the mostly clear skies will make for a chilly morning. We will drop into the upper 30s to start our weekend but highs should reach the 60s both days and expect plenty of sunshine. Rain showers will return by late Monday night and should stick around for the majority of the work week. Catch your full weekend breakdown as well as more on storm chances next week right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to move out this tonight and expect mostly clear skies by the morning. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s for most of West Tennessee. Winds will weaken as well but continue to come out of the northeast. The wind chill could be down to around 30° in the morning.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks pretty nice. Highs will make it into the 60s and plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will start out of the northeast on Saturday and turn to the southeast by Sunday afternoon. The first day of spring is officially on Saturday. It will be chilly both mornings though with temperatures expected to dip into the 30s both days.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will remain nice and dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers and storms could return on early Tuesday and remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Two different storm systems will be impacting our region for the middle of the week. As of now neither is shaping up to be a serious severe weather threat, but it is something we will need to monitor over the weekend. Springlike temperatures will stick around for the majority of the week though.

