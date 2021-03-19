Educator of the Week: Linda Webb

TRENTON, Tenn — It’s time to nominate this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.



Linda Webb didn’t start her career in education. She worked in a factory for most of her life. When her job moved locations, she was forced to quit. She wanted to do something more with her life so she went back to school.

“I went back to school when I was 53 to Jackson State Community College and got my Associates, then I went to Bethel University to get my teaching degree,” Webb said.

She first found her love of teaching in the church. She helped to teach Sunday School with a special education teacher from Huntington. She says going back to school wasn’t easy, but it is worth it now.

“God put the love of teaching in me. I said, ‘If you just help me get through college algebra, I promise I’ll give back when I finally get there,'” Webb said.

She taught in Milan while she was taking night classes to get her degree.

After she graduated, she began working at Peabody High School as a special education teacher. She works every day to encourage all of her students in the classroom.

“I want every student to realize their ability instead of their disability,” Webb said.

Webb has been teaching at Peabody for 12 years now, but her time teaching is coming to an end. She plans to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with her family.

“I could cry. I’m bittersweet about it. I love Peabody – the staff, the students. This is the best school in the world,” Webb said.

Webb is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.