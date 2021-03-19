Local restaurant makes donation to American Heart Association program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant made a special menu to give back to the community.

Blacksmith Restaurant in downtown Jackson is sporting their red this month.

The restaurant partnered with the American Heart Association’s Women of Impact in an effort to give back to their community.

Blacksmith operating partner Jared Page says this was the perfect way to do that.

“We’re very passionate about our community and we are committed to downtown, our brand, and just helping others and other organizations in our community,” Page said.

The restaurant made a heart healthy menu, which lists five heart healthy options. A dollar from every meal on that menu goes to the heart organization’s cause.

LIFELINE Blood Services marketing manager Caitlin Roach says this was a great way to get creative for a good cause.

“It’s been fun to challenge people to go eat there. It’s been fun to try new items on the menu that I hadn’t had that were on this, so it’s just a lot of feel-good community stuff for a good cause,” Roach said.

The organization raised more than the $42,000 goal with the help of the Blacksmith and other organizations in the community.

Page says he was honored that the group reached out with the idea.

“When Caitlin came to me with the Go Red for Women, it was an honor to be able to create this menu with five items for every item sold we could donate $1 of that toward the proceeds,” Page said.

The menu raised $500 for the organization.

The American Heart Association’s Women of Impact program is sponsored by Leaders Credit Union.