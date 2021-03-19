Siblings charged with murder in mother’s death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say siblings in East Tennessee have been charged with killing their mother.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 40-year-old Michael Murray and 45-year-old Karen Murray were indicted Thursday by a Washington County grand jury on murder charges in the death of 68-year-old Sheila June Murray.

An investigation began in August 2019 after Sheila Murray was hospitalized and later died.

The bureau says investigators determined the victim’s children were responsible for abuse and neglect that resulted in her death.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether either has an attorney.