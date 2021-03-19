Union University announces plans for new building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University has announced plans for a new building on campus.

According to a news release, the building will house the McAfee School of Business and will be on the university’s Great Lawn.

The release says Tom McAfee announced the gift from his family on Thursday. Carolyn McAfee Bruner and her late husband James T. McAfee Jr. graduated Union in 1961, and Tom McAfee was a 1994 graduate of Union, the release says.

The planned 50,000-square-foot building will house a center for free enterprise, innovation and entrepreneurship, the release says. The building will likely also house the engineering and computer science departments.

Construction is planned for an area between White Hall and Pleasant Plains Extension and will match the other buildings that are already on the Great Lawn, the release says.

The McAfee School of Business is currently housed in the Blasingame Academic Complex.

Anyone interested in donating can call Union University’s office of Institutional Advancement at (731) 661-5050. Donations can be made online here.