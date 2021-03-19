WCCB Charlotte Lifestyle and Community Content Producer …. North Carolina

WCCB Charlotte is looking for a full time content producer to join WCCB News Rising. This is not your typical morning show. We are fun, informative and personality-driven. We are looking for a segment producer who loves to plan and who can work with the team to book topical and community-driven segments in advance. You must be a good writer, be able to multitask and be familiar with all of the standard newscast techniques. You will have to pitch stories to the team and work across departments.

Job Responsibilities:

Research, pitch & book interesting daily locally-driven content

Secure ‘exclusive’ and ‘first’ interviews on new and existing local businesses and upcoming community events happening in Charlotte and surrounding area

Build and maintain relationships with local business owners and community event organizers

Vet all guests to make sure they meet the expectations required to appear on the show (What will they contribute? Do they have visuals? How will they make the segments interactive with talent?)

Communicate and coordinate with WCCB digital and marketing teams to generate content before & after segments

Work with WCCB Sales team to coordinate topical guest segments when appropriate

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree

Experience booking, interacting and communicating with guests, talent and production crew

Strong topical and creative content judgment

A passion for producing fun, informative & engaging content

Send reel and resume to:

Jeff Monheit

WCCB Interim News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

EOE