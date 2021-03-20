Beautiful Conditions Greeting the First Day of Spring

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, March 20

TONIGHT: A high pressure to the north helped bring some nice conditions in the region today. A few clouds remained in the sky this morning but quickly cleared out. Clear skies and dry conditions gave a great first day of spring. Winds remained around 5 mph and temperatures reached into the 60’s. These conditions will be lasting overnight while we drop into the mid 30’s to lower 40’s for a low.

TOMORROW: These dry and warm conditions from today will be lasting into tomorrow as well. Temperatures may reach into the mid to upper 60’s for a high. A few more high clouds may be present but skies should remain mostly clear. Winds may increase up to 10 mph, with occasional gusts in the teens. Clouds will begin to move in overnight and into Monday, bringing mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Winds will begin to increase in speeds, especially after sunset on Monday. Wind speeds could reach into the teens with showers moving in overnight. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the wet weather coming later this week.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Showers moving in Tuesday morning will last for the majority of the day. These showers should remain fairly light and scattered throughout the day. That won’t stop temperatures from reaching into the 70’s. Showers should clear out shortly after sunset, leaving mostly cloudy skies. These cloudy conditions will last into Wednesday with calm and variable winds. Showers will return overnight Wednesday into Thursday with a cold front. A few weaker thunderstorms could develop throughout the day Thursday. These showers and storms could possibly last into the early morning hours of Friday. After the passing of the cold front, both showers and skies should begin to clear Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 60’s but dry conditions will help to quickly warm back up.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for part of the weekend coming up. Temperatures will quickly warm back up into the 70’s on Saturday thanks to dry conditions from the passing cold front earlier in the week. A few showers could develop overnight Saturday into Sunday along side another cold front. These showers should last the majority of the day Sunday. We should still manage to reach into the 70’s but increasing dew points could lead to humid conditions across the region. These showers could last overnight Sunday into next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

