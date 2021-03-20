Blue Bird Rustic Sweet Treats opens its doors for business

ALAMO, Tenn.–On the first day of spring, a local business had its grand opening.

Leaders with Blue Bird Rustic Sweet Treats in Alamo opened its doors to customers, Saturday.

Some of the first customers who stopped by enjoyed samplings of all types of goodies and received a free dessert.

The owner, Rachael Spper says they’re excited to finally meet their new customers.

Blue Bird Rustic Sweet Treats is located at 106 East Factory Street in Alamo.