Clearing And Mild For The First Weekend In Spring!

Saturday Forecast for March 20th:

Happy first day of Spring! Clouds will move out later in the morning and temperatures warming up into the lower 60’s with sunshine in the afternoon.

TODAY:

A partly cloudy and cold start in the upper 30’s with clearing skies in the late morning, high around 63 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold with a low of 38.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and cold in the morning to upper 60’s and sunny in the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clear and not as cold in the middle 40’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will remain nice and dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers and storms could return on early Tuesday and remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Two different storm systems will be impacting our region for the middle of the week. As of now neither is shaping up to be a serious severe weather threat, but it is something we will need to monitor over the weekend. Springlike temperatures will stick around for the majority of the week though.

