Johnson City man charged in child pornography investigation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — According to a news release, a Johnson City man was arrested on sexual exploitation charges Friday night.

Per the release, a joint investigation between Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Johnson City Police Department, and the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of Sean Venning (DOB 1/5/79).

The news release stated that after recovering information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office, TBI Agents worked alongside detectives in Johnson City and Washington County to investigate allegations involving Venning.

During the investigation authorities determined the suspect was involved in producing child pornography per the release.

According to the release, officers obtained a warrant for Venning, who was booked into Washington Co. jail on a 50,000 bond, and charged with Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The investigation is active and ongoing.