Senator Blackburn plans visit to U.S./Mexico border

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a news release, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has planned a visit to the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona on Sunday.

Per the release, Senator Blackburn will be accompanying Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Mark J. Dannels during the visit.

Information contained in the release stated that Pinal County is located 60 miles north of the U.S./Mexico Border and Cochise County is situated along the southern border.

In a statement from the release, Sen. Blackburn said, “President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border. Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say, and hiding the truth from the American people. I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand. I appreciate Sheriff Lamb’s strong leadership and commitment to upholding the rule of law. I look forward to joining him in Arizona tomorrow.”