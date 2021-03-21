Clouds Return For a Cloudy and Wet Week

Weather Update – 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, March 21

TONIGHT: A high pressure to the north helped bring some nice conditions in the region once again today. Clear skies and dry conditions gave a for another great spring day. A few higher clouds quickly moved through the region but didn’t stop the sunshine. We still managed to reach into the 60’s and 70’s for high temperatures today. Light winds gave a cool breeze and gave an overall great day to be outdoors. Clouds will gradually begin to move in after sunset, giving us a cloudy start to the week.

TOMORROW: Clouds will begin to move in overnight and into tomorrow, bringing mostly cloudy skies . Winds will continue to increase in speeds, as a low pressure moves across the country and towards our region. Wind speeds could reach into the teens with gusts up to 30 mph. Showers could begin to move in overnight with a light cold front that will drop temperatures into the lower to mid 60’s for a high on Tuesday. Scattered showers should start after sunset on Monday, leading into the wet day in store for Tuesday. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the wet weather coming later this week.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Showers moving in Tuesday morning will last for the majority of the day. Atmospheric energy is increasing, which could lead to the possibility of a few weaker thunderstorms in the region.Temperatures should still reach into the 70’s. Storms should clear out around sunset. A few scattered showers could remain in the region into Wednesday morning. A small break in showers will occur Wednesday afternoon. Showers will return overnight Wednesday into Thursday with another cold front. A few weaker thunderstorms could develop throughout the day Thursday. These showers and storms could possibly last into the early morning hours of Friday. After the passing of the cold front, both showers and skies should begin to clear Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 60’s but dry conditions will help to quickly warm back up.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for part of the weekend coming up. Temperatures will quickly warm back up into the 70’s on Saturday thanks to dry conditions from the passing cold front earlier in the week. A few showers could develop Saturday along side yet, another cold front. These showers should clear out overnight. Mostly sunny conditions will last the majority of the day Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

