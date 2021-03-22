Health Department scheduling vaccinations for Madison County residents over 16

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department has opened up vaccination appointments for all Madison County residents ages 16 and older.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for residents in all phases.

The health department still has several spots available.

“Each day we’ve got a little over 700 appointments available. We are not filling up these appointments, so we went ahead and opened it up to folks 16 and older,” said health department public information officer Mallory Cooke.

Cooke says when you come to your vaccination appointment, remember to bring a form of identification.

To schedule an appointment online, click here.

To call to schedule your appointment, or if you have issues scheduling an appointment online, call 1-888-796-8894.