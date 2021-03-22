Jackson police seek suspect in Monday shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Jackson.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Ivy Hill Drive.

Police say an elderly man was shot in the shoulder. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving a late model burgundy or maroon Chevrolet Impala northbound on Christmasville Road.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.