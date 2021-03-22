Mugshots : Madison County : 03/19/21 – 03/22/21 March 22, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/39Alantez Woods Alantez Woods - shoplifting - theft of property, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/39Aluntae Giles Aluntae Giles - aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 3/39Anbrian Gray Anbrian Gray - failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/39Andrew Branch Andrew Branch - DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/39Brittany Vaden Brittany Vaden - Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/39Bryan Bradford Bryan Bradford - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/39Carlene Conner Carlene Conner - simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/39Christopher Golden Christopher Golden - simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/39Claiborne Wells Claiborne Wells - public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/39Clyde Nichols Clyde Nichols - burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/39Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon - vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/39Darius Morris Darius Morris - schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/39Dawn Hickman Dawn Hickman - simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/39Dennis Cobb Dennis Cobb - violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/39Derail Shaw Derail Shaw - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/39Dreadrick Pack Dreadrick Pack - contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 17/39Evan Burton Evan Burton - criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/39Garrian Greer Garrian Greer - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/39Howard Edwards Howard Edwards - shoplifting-theft of property, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 20/39Jamie Presson Jamie Presson - schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/39Jarred Clayton Jarred Clayton - failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/39Keyaira Cook Keyaira Cook - failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/39Kori Jones Kori Jones - simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/39Latonya Lewis Latonya Lewis - driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/39Marcus Godwin Marcus Godwin - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 26/39Nakayla Morris Nakayla Morris - driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/39Nicholas Fuller Nicholas Fuller - evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/39Nieshauntale Baker Nieshauntale Baker - driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/39Otis Taylor Otis Taylor - assault, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 30/39Quandarious Campbell Quandarious Campbell - schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 31/39Robert Skinner Robert Skinner - evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 32/39Rodney Lenon Rodney Lenon - violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/39Roger Graves Roger Graves - violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/39Steven Barberini Steven Barberini - possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 35/39Tea Mays Tea Mays - assault Show Caption Hide Caption 36/39Timothy Perry Timothy Perry - manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 37/39Titus Clay Titus Clay - simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/39Treva Watkins Treva Watkins - driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/39Tylere Pierce Tylere Pierce - violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/19/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/22/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter