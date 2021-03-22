Mugshots : Madison County : 03/19/21 – 03/22/21

1/39 Alantez Woods Alantez Woods - shoplifting - theft of property, violation of probation

2/39 Aluntae Giles Aluntae Giles - aggravated burglary

3/39 Anbrian Gray Anbrian Gray - failure to appear

4/39 Andrew Branch Andrew Branch - DUI

5/39 Brittany Vaden Brittany Vaden - Violation of Community Corrections



6/39 Bryan Bradford Bryan Bradford - violation of community corrections

7/39 Carlene Conner Carlene Conner - simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/39 Christopher Golden Christopher Golden - simple domestic assault

9/39 Claiborne Wells Claiborne Wells - public intoxication

10/39 Clyde Nichols Clyde Nichols - burglary, vandalism



11/39 Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon - vandalism

12/39 Darius Morris Darius Morris - schedule VI drug violations

13/39 Dawn Hickman Dawn Hickman - simple domestic assault, violation of probation

14/39 Dennis Cobb Dennis Cobb - violation of probation

15/39 Derail Shaw Derail Shaw - violation of community corrections



16/39 Dreadrick Pack Dreadrick Pack - contempt of court

17/39 Evan Burton Evan Burton - criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/39 Garrian Greer Garrian Greer - violation of community corrections

19/39 Howard Edwards Howard Edwards - shoplifting-theft of property, criminal trespass

20/39 Jamie Presson Jamie Presson - schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/39 Jarred Clayton Jarred Clayton - failure to appear

22/39 Keyaira Cook Keyaira Cook - failure to appear

23/39 Kori Jones Kori Jones - simple domestic assault

24/39 Latonya Lewis Latonya Lewis - driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

25/39 Marcus Godwin Marcus Godwin - violation of community corrections



26/39 Nakayla Morris Nakayla Morris - driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

27/39 Nicholas Fuller Nicholas Fuller - evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/39 Nieshauntale Baker Nieshauntale Baker - driving on revoked/suspended license

29/39 Otis Taylor Otis Taylor - assault, contraband in penal institution

30/39 Quandarious Campbell Quandarious Campbell - schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony



31/39 Robert Skinner Robert Skinner - evading arrest, reckless driving

32/39 Rodney Lenon Rodney Lenon - violation of probation

33/39 Roger Graves Roger Graves - violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/39 Steven Barberini Steven Barberini - possession of methamphetamine

35/39 Tea Mays Tea Mays - assault



36/39 Timothy Perry Timothy Perry - manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

37/39 Titus Clay Titus Clay - simple domestic assault

38/39 Treva Watkins Treva Watkins - driving on revoked/suspended license

39/39 Tylere Pierce Tylere Pierce - violation of community corrections















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/19/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/22/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.