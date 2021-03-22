Police search for suspect involved in attempted robbery

JACKSON, Tenn– Police officials need your help finding a suspect involved in an attempted robbery.

According to the Jackson Police Department around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon officers responded to a shooting at a home on Ivy Hill Drive in Northeast Jackson.

Authorities say an elderly man was shot during an attempted robbery. The victim was taken to the Jackson Madison County General Hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Nashville to be treated.

According to officials, the victim’s injuries are life threatening.

JPD needs help identifying a suspect from the shooting.

According to JPD the suspect is a black man around 5’10.

Authorities believe he is in his late 30’s to 40’s and he was last seen driving a burgundy 2000-2005 Chevy impala.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the investigation is still on-going.