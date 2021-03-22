Suspect sought in vehicle theft, car burglaries in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Lexington Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an individual wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle and several vehicle burglaries.

Lexington police say Marshawn Parker, 29, is wanted for the theft of a vehicle Monday morning in Lexington.

Police say Parker is also suspected of several vehicle burglaries.

Parker has been spotted in the Sand Ridge area of Henderson County, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and gray jogging pants. He is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police are advising residents in that area not to leave keys in their vehicles or ATVs, and make sure their vehicles and homes are locked.

A reward is being offered for information leading to Parker’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Lexington Police Department (731) 968-6666, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 968-2407, or call 911.