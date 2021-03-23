American Heart Association celebrates sponsors, women of West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Not only did the American Heart Association recognize its sponsors and volunteers for their contributions, but they also celebrated some amazing women in West Tennessee.

It was an evening of celebrations as the American Heart Association of West Tennessee hosted two events Tuesday night at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson.

“One is a sponsor come and go, just to pick up some thank you gifts for their generosity throughout the campaign season for Go Red for Women,” said Christy Futrell, Regional Director for the American Heart Association.

Guests were able to stop by and grab refreshments while social distancing and wearing masks.

Futrell says it’s such a delight to be able to recognize the impact each sponsor has had on the organization.

“I’ve been so impressed. Here in the middle of a pandemic they have been relentless and fierce. We’re going to have our biggest year ever in the history of West Tennessee for the American Heart Association,” Futrell said.

Next, staff would transition over to the evening’s main event.

“To highlight our 21 West Tennessee women of impact that have raised over $65,000,” Futrell said.

There were guest speakers and guest presenters as well, presenting each woman with a special award.

“Our Go Red for Women Chairman, Mr. Stan Harris, our Women of Impact Chairman, Mrs. Marta Wallace, our representative from Leader’s Credit Union, who is the sponsor of the Women of Impact campaign this year, and we will announce our winner for the Women of Impact campaign,” Futrell said.

Futrell says their Go Red for Women event will be virtual again this year. It’s Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.