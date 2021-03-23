Dyerburg man arrested on weapon, drug charges after traffic stop

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has been arrested for illegal weapon and drug possessions, according to a Dyersburg police news release.

Police say Rodney Warren, 51, of Dyerburg, was arrested following a traffic stop around 11:50 a.m. Monday on Forrest Street.

Officers searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun, according to the release.

Police say over $1,600, a 9mm handgun and over 200 rounds of ammunition were also found inside his home, according to the release.

The release says Warren was charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule VI, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony after being found to be a convicted felon.

Dyerburg police add that the passenger, Cedric Partee, 41, of Dyersburg, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from Trenton.