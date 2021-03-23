Showers Move Out But Remaining Windy

Weather Update – 11:00 a.m. – Tuesday, March 23

*Wind Advisory Until 4 PM**

A strong area of low pressure will continue to our north with a couple of bands of rain developing in the morning and moving through the area between 9 and 11 a.m. Showers should taper off in the afternoon to mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the evening but most should stay dry. A break in the rain for tomorrow as well. A stronger more potent upper shortwave trough or upper level low will move through the area on Thursday along with warm and humid rich air. The setup will be in place for some storms to get going in the afternoon of which will have the potential to be severe. Well be updating as we move along but stay weather aware into Thursday.

We’ll be watching to see if we can get some showers earlier in the day and cloud cover to help lower the threat, but if we wind up getting more sunshine earlier in the day the wind profiles will be lined up to produce shear in the atmosphere so storms that develop will likely be amplified and will need to be monitored closely.

TODAY: A few showers will linger into the afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine possible by the evening.

TONIGHT: A slight chance of a shower with lows around 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70’s/

Thursday brings our chance for severe weather so be weather aware and don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the wet weather coming later this week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

