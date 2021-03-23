TN Fosters Hope creates partnership between churches, DCS

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is calling on the faith community to support foster kids through a new initiative: TN Fosters Hope.

“We have, together, a collected desire that every child in Tennessee that is in the foster care system can find access to a safe and loving home,” Gov. Lee said.

TN Fosters Hope creates partnerships with the Department of Child Services and others to establish a network of churches statewide that will support kids in need.

Skyline Church of Christ lead pastor Eric Petty says the mission is out there and needs the help of churches.

“Let’s put the resources we have in all of our churches, let’s put them all together and just do good. If you broke the ministry of Christ down to two words it would be good, and man we could do so much good,” Petty said.

Petty said taking care of children fits into the mission of faith.

“What better legacy does the body of Christ have than to pour ourselves into the next generation of kids, specifically in this case those of whom just need a hand and somebody to love them?” said Petty.

Renae Adelsberger, president of the Madison County Foster Parent Association, has been a foster parent for four years now and says it takes the entire community community gathering around you.

“There is no way that we could have endured the challenges of being foster parents without our community’s support and a lot of our community support has come from the church,” Adelsberger said.

She hopes that by this initiative, people will hear their calling to provide these children a permanent home.

For more information, click here.