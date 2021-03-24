Massive cargo ship becomes wedged, blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Officials say a skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway.

The ship’s stranding is threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday.

Images showed the ship’s bow was touching the eastern wall, while its stern looked lodged against the western wall.

Tugboats strained Wednesday to try to nudge the obstruction out of the way as ships hoping to enter the waterway began lining up.

Around 10% of the world’s trade flows through the canal. An Egyptian official warned it could take at least two days to clear the ship.