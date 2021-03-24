Mugshots : Madison County : 03/23/21 – 03/24/21 March 24, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Steven Barberini Steven Barberini: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Amber Anderson Amber Anderson: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Antonio Luellen Antonio Luellen: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Cardrewvise Scott Fields Cardrewvise Scott Fields: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Christevon Godwin Christevon Godwin: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Joe Bates Joe Bates: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Lee Minor Lee Minor: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Mardreikus Harris Mardreikus Harris: Aggravated domestic assault, theft under $1,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Shardae Woods Shardae Woods: Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Terry Hardin Terry Hardin: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/24/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter