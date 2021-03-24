Mugshots : Madison County : 03/23/21 – 03/24/21

1/10 Steven Barberini Steven Barberini: Violation of probation

2/10 Amber Anderson Amber Anderson: Simple domestic assault

3/10 Antonio Luellen Antonio Luellen: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/10 Cardrewvise Scott Fields Cardrewvise Scott Fields: Violation of probation

5/10 Christevon Godwin Christevon Godwin: Simple domestic assault



6/10 Joe Bates Joe Bates: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/10 Lee Minor Lee Minor: Vandalism

8/10 Mardreikus Harris Mardreikus Harris: Aggravated domestic assault, theft under $1,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/10 Shardae Woods Shardae Woods: Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

10/10 Terry Hardin Terry Hardin: Violation of parole





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/23/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/24/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.