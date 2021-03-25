Fayette Janitorial Service – Full Time Openings
Production Line Associate
Duties and Responsibilities:
Monitor product standards and quality
8-hour shift, will be standing during shifts
Lift/move 50 pounds or less
Repeating motions that may include the wrists, hands and/or fingers
Inspect product to ensure overall quality
Follow operating procedures, GMPs, etc.
Must be able to communicate as directed
Ensure product is running at the standard in regard to weight, speed, etc.
Communicate inefficiencies when needed regarding production equipment
Verify product produced is matching with production codes
Verify that product meets standards
Understand production metrics
Will be working around high speed production equipment
Skills and Qualifications:
Must be 18 years +
Able to work as a team player and ability to work independently
Must have reliable transportation
Time Management Skills
Detail-oriented
Position Type and Expected Hours of Work:
This is a full-time position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday, 4:30 pm – 12:30 am, but may vary. May be required to work some weekends.
Education and Experience:
1+ years janitorial experience preferred
High school diploma, GED, or equivalent years of experience preferred but not required.
Benefits:
Employee benefits are available after probationary period (medical, dental, vision, etc.)
Pay Rate: $13.50 per hour
To fill out an immediate application, please visit (Fairfield Inn, 1335 Vann Drive, Jackson, TN)
Friday, 3/26/21 ……… 8:00 am – 5 pm
Saturday, 3/27/21 ……… 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Monday, 3/29/21 ……… 8:00 am – 5:00pm