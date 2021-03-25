Fayette Janitorial Service – Full Time Openings

Production Line Associate

Duties and Responsibilities:

Monitor product standards and quality

8-hour shift, will be standing during shifts

Lift/move 50 pounds or less

Repeating motions that may include the wrists, hands and/or fingers

Inspect product to ensure overall quality

Follow operating procedures, GMPs, etc.

Must be able to communicate as directed

Ensure product is running at the standard in regard to weight, speed, etc.

Communicate inefficiencies when needed regarding production equipment

Verify product produced is matching with production codes

Verify that product meets standards

Understand production metrics

Will be working around high speed production equipment

Skills and Qualifications:

Must be 18 years +

Able to work as a team player and ability to work independently

Must have reliable transportation

Time Management Skills

Detail-oriented

Position Type and Expected Hours of Work:

This is a full-time position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday, 4:30 pm – 12:30 am, but may vary. May be required to work some weekends.

Education and Experience:

1+ years janitorial experience preferred

High school diploma, GED, or equivalent years of experience preferred but not required.

Benefits:

Employee benefits are available after probationary period (medical, dental, vision, etc.)

Pay Rate: $13.50 per hour

To fill out an immediate application, please visit (Fairfield Inn, 1335 Vann Drive, Jackson, TN)

Friday, 3/26/21 ……… 8:00 am – 5 pm

Saturday, 3/27/21 ……… 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Monday, 3/29/21 ……… 8:00 am – 5:00pm