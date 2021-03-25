Mugshots : Madison County : 03/24/21 – 03/25/21 March 25, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9MILLER, TATYANA MILLER, TATYANA: Aggravated child abuse or neglect, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9BUNTYN, OCTAVIOUS BUNTYN, OCTAVIOUS: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9CATCHINGS, RODNEY CATCHINGS, RODNEY: Theft under $10,000, vandalism, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9CRAWFORD, CHARLES CRAWFORD, CHARLES: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9HOLMES, DEJA HOLMES, DEJA: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9JOHNSON, KEANNA JOHNSON, KEANNA: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9MORRIS, BRADLEY MORRIS, BRADLEY: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, drivers to exercise due care, violation of registration law, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9SCOTT, CHRISTIAN SCOTT, CHRISTIAN: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9WILLIS, PATRICK WILLIS, PATRICK: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/25/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter