Mugshots : Madison County : 03/24/21 – 03/25/21

1/9 MILLER, TATYANA MILLER, TATYANA: Aggravated child abuse or neglect, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

2/9 BUNTYN, OCTAVIOUS BUNTYN, OCTAVIOUS: Aggravated domestic assault

3/9 CATCHINGS, RODNEY CATCHINGS, RODNEY: Theft under $10,000, vandalism, evading arrest

4/9 CRAWFORD, CHARLES CRAWFORD, CHARLES: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/9 HOLMES, DEJA HOLMES, DEJA: Failure to appear, violation of probation



6/9 JOHNSON, KEANNA JOHNSON, KEANNA: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest

7/9 MORRIS, BRADLEY MORRIS, BRADLEY: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, drivers to exercise due care, violation of registration law, leaving the scene of an accident

8/9 SCOTT, CHRISTIAN SCOTT, CHRISTIAN: Failure to appear

9/9 WILLIS, PATRICK WILLIS, PATRICK: Violation of community corrections



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/24/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/25/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.