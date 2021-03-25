Suspect in indecent exposure, aggravated assault identified

1/3

2/3

3/3





UPDATE: At 2:30 p.m., police confirmed the individual has been identified and is in custody.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the identity of a man accused of indecent exposure and aggravated assault.

Police say around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported that a man exposed himself to her while sitting in his vehicle in the 1800 block of Hollywood Drive.

According to the report, the woman confronted the man and he attempted to grab her before displaying a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-8477.