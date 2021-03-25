Tornado Watch Issued for West Tennessee Thursday Evening

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for March 25th:

So far we haven’t seen any severe weather across West Tennessee but the threat for storms will continue this evening according to the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center. We will be watching the situation closely in the Storm Team Weather Center all evening long. You can catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms are still expected to develop this evening. Although you might not see much, the storms that will develop have the potential to intensify quickly and spawn tornadoes. Be sure to stay weather aware until 8 p.m. tonight. Storms should move out by then and the clouds will follow as the night goes on. Winds will weaken as well by the morning and lows will drop into the mid 40s behind this evenings cold front.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be a bit cooler behind the cold front and highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s. But we should see plenty of sunshine and the winds are expected to come out of the west. It should be a dry finish to the work week and start to our weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning according to some of the forecast models. We should see plenty of sunshine as well at times this weekend. Storms and the possibility of severe weather will also be present in the afternoon on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has Jackson in the middle of a slight risk (2/5) for storms. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threat although tornadoes are NOT likely, they cannot be ruled out, so be sure to stay weather aware on Saturday as well.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s on Saturday, but should be about 10 degrees cooler on Sunday, behind Saturday night’s storm system. Thunderstorms could be possible as the system tracks across West Tennessee, but it is too early to tell or have high confidence in the forecast as of now as far as severe weather concerns.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get closer to our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storm, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13