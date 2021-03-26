Columns III: New details on the upcoming expansion of shopping center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local investment firm says they are making a “substantial” investment in the community, adding on to the largest shopping center in Jackson.

You might have seen the name Gary Taylor before. His investment firm owns property across Jackson and West Tennessee, including The Columns in north Jackson.

Now, they’re looking to expand.

“We did get planning commission approval a couple of weeks ago, so we’re moving forward with the project right now with plans and specifications,” Taylor said.

It’s called Columns III on Vann Drive, just west of the original shopping center. And Taylor envisions it as a work, live, play concept.

“It’ll have multi-family, senior living, retail, medical office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and we’re just going to start the very first phase of that,” Taylor said.

Taylor says this development is going to add over 1,000 jobs in the next 20 years. And you’ll see some of them starting in the next 30 days.

“Every year we should be producing around 50 to 100 jobs.”

They also haven’t announced what stores, businesses, and organizations will be filling these slots.

And how much this will cost?

“That’s a good question,” Taylor said. “I’m trying to figure all that out myself right now. But, it will be a substantial investment, and something Jackson is really looking forward to.”

Taylor also told us people have been asking about traffic flow at the Country Club Lane/Vann Drive intersection near Highway 412. He said he is working with local leaders and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to help get that solved.

For a more detailed look at what to expect, click here.