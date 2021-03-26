Dyersburg woman arrested after filing false kidnapping report

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg woman is in custody after police say she falsely reported a child abduction Thursday afternoon.

Dyersburg police responded to a report of a child being abducted around 1:15 p.m. at Security Bank on the Highway 51 Bypass.

Police say a female caller told officers she saw a man abduct a child and leave the bank area with the child in a van.

Officers responded to the area and located a van leaving the bank matching the caller’s description. Police say officers stopped the van near Parker Plaza, and the driver was detained.

Police say the driver was the only person in the van.

Officers then located Jamie Mara, 39, who made the initial report. According to police, Mara said she saw the man abduct the child and was following him, and Mara was given a series of tests and determined to be under the influence of drugs and hallucinating.

Mara was arrested for public intoxication and filing a false report.

The driver of the van was released for the scene of the traffic stop.