Educator of the Week: Julia Adams

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time for this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Julia Adams has taught across West Tennessee for over 30 years. She is now teaching seventh grade science and history at Crockett County Middle School.

She has always taught middle school and says she loves the grade levels. She has learned a few different things over the past few years.

“You have to know how they learn best. So I try to do a variety of things, like the different games and the fun activities,” Adams said.

She says teaching with COVID-19 brought a few difficulties, but nothing she couldn’t handle.

“Well, we have had to learn how to teach differently this year. During virtual learning, we had packets for people who didn’t have good internet so they could still do their work as well,” Adams said.

She says while they are in the classroom, she has no difficulties getting students engaged.

She does lots of hands-on activities and makes learning fun. She tries to do the same for those over virtual learning or in quarantine as well.

“Even when they were in quarantine or virtual, we try to do the experiments and film ourselves and tell them that they can do it at home with us,” Adams said.

But if she could go back and speak to her past self when she first started teaching, there are a few things she would like to say.

“When I first started teaching, I was a little more rigid. I wasn’t as flexible as I am now. I would tell my younger self just to roll with it, especially when you’re in middle school,” Adams said.

Adams is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

