Mugshots : Madison County : 03/25/21 – 03/26/21

1/16 Brandicus Pruitt Brandicus Pruitt: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule III drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to appear

2/16 Brequeia Starks Brequeia Starks: Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed

3/16 Brittany Bond Brittany Bond: Violation of probation

4/16 Calvin Morgan Calvin Morgan: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law

5/16 Damien Fisher Damien Fisher: Failure to appear



6/16 Daniel Hunt Daniel Hunt: Aggravated burglary

7/16 Desmond McCorkle Desmond McCorkle: Aggravated domestic assault

8/16 Forrest Johnson Forrest Johnson: Simple domestic assault

9/16 Glenn Haynes Glenn Haynes: Aggravated domestic assault

10/16 Jeremy Office Jeremy Office: Violation of probation, failure to appear



11/16 Joshua Starks Joshua Starks: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

12/16 Leonard Echevarria Leonard Echevarria: possession of stolen property

13/16 Louis Bogard Louis Bogard: Driving under the influence

14/16 Marico Akino Lopez Marico Akino Lopez: Driving while unlicensed

15/16 Quentin Taylor Quentin Taylor: Violation of order of protection



16/16 Tavarius Taylor Tavarius Taylor: Violation of probation

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/26/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.