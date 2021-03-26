Police investigating shooting at Old Hickory apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard near Greenfield Drive.

Police say officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a silver or gold four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

