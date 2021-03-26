Sunny And Quiet Today!

Weather Update: Friday, March 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a chilly start to the morning with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. The center of high pressure is located in southern Missouri this morning. It will keep things mainly quiet and sunny today. Temps will still move fairly quickly through the 50s and 60s through late morning. I expect highs around 70 today, a touch cooler than yesterday. Otherwise, our attention will turn to tonight. Clouds will increase through the evening hours, but I think we will remain dry through at least Midnight. Thunderstorms though may develop and increase around day break on Saturday along a warm front. The storms should be elevated in nature, but there could be an isolated strong to severe storm with the first round in the morning. A second round will be possible by late Saturday afternoon into the evening hour. Of course like the last couple of events, the second event will largely depend on how the first event performs. Guidance has not been very good with dealing with warm/instability return ahead of the last couple trough, often overdoing it.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell