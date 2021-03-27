Early morning homicide under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a developing story, police are investigating an early morning homicide.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at “Mo Zeppy’s Hookah Cafe” located at 80 Federal Drive around 1 this morning.

Investigators say 22-year-old Demethrius Williams, was shot and then transported to Jackson Madison County General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Stay with WBBJ-7 eyewitness news online and on the air for updates as more information becomes available.