More Rounds Of Severe Weather Later Today

A tornado touched down in Wayne County just northeast of Waynesboro Thursday night at 7:30 pm. It was on the ground for over 22 miles, was 350 yards wide and lasted for about 30 minutes. It injured one person and destroyed countless trees and many homes. This was the same storm that was tornado warned as it made its way through Hardin County during the end of our 6:30 CBS 7 Newscast Thursday night. Click here to see the tornadoes track.

The next threat for severe weather will move in Saturday afternoon to West Tennessee. All of our area is under an enhanced risk (3/5) according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. This go around, the threat for long tracked large tornadoes is not as high across the Mid-South, but unlike the last 2 storms, Jackson is right in the middle of the risk area. Find out when the stronger storms could move into your area and more the latest on the severe weather threat right here.

TODAY:

Showers and storms will be numerous at times with the potential for flooding and rainfall rates at up to 2 inches per hour. Some storms may become severe with damaging winds. Be weather aware throughout today. High in the middle 70’s.

The threat for tornadoes, although not as high overall as the last storm system for the mid south, still remains in the forecast for Saturday. According to the Storm Prediction Center all of West Tennessee is in the 10% threat level. The greatest threat for tornadoes will be in the late afternoon and evening time frame.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms will continue with rain chances at 100% and again, flooding, severe storms, and even tornadoes could occur. Lows around 55.

The Storm Prediction Center has Jackson in the middle of a slight risk (3/5) for storms. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threat although tornadoes, some strong cannot be ruled out, so be sure to stay weather aware on Saturday as well. The main difference and concern this go around is that Jackson is in the middle of the risk. Storm chances are higher for our viewing area from this storm system, but the overall threat for large destructive tornadoes is not as high across the region.

We should get a break from the storms in the late morning and early afternoon time frame. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 70s and the winds will stay light out of the southwest until the storms begin to develop. Some of the storms could be quite strong around sunset and continue all evening and early night.

After the threat for rotating storms and supercells moves out in the late evening hours, storms are expected to continue along the cold front overnight into early Sunday morning. Those storms will bring a gusty straight line wind threat with them up to 70 MPH. The should clear out by sunrise Sunday morning though. Severe weather could last for several hours between 6 pm Saturday and 2 am Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

Highs will reach the low to mid 60s on Sunday behind the cold front. Expect partly cloudy skies and clearing at night into Monday morning. Sunday night lows will drop into the mid 30s, so be prepared for a cold start to your work week. The showers and storms should move out before most of us will get out of bed Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks like a nice and mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. More clouds are in the forecast on Tuesday with highs making it back into the low 70s, but still a pretty nice day. Some late showers and weak storms could return on Tuesday night. Wednesday could bring another round of storms and heavy rain showers will it but highs are only expected to make it into the upper 50s. Much nicer weather, but cooler weather, will return as we finish the work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get closer to our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storm, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

