Severe Threat for West Tennessee Continues Tonight

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Saturday, March 27

We saw some severe weather last Thursday for parts of West Tennessee. A tornado touched down in Wayne County just northeast of Waynesboro Thursday night at 7:30 pm. It was on the ground for over 22 miles, was 350 yards wide and lasted for about 30 minutes. It injured one person and destroyed countless trees and many homes. This was the same storm that was tornado warned as it made its way through Hardin County during the end of our 6:30 CBS 7 Newscast Thursday night. Click here to see the tornadoes track.

All of our area is under an enhanced risk (3/5) according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. This threat for long tracked large tornadoes is not as high across the Mid-South. However, unlike the last 2 storms, Jackson is right in the middle of the risk area. Find out when the stronger storms could move into your area and more the latest on the severe weather threat right here.

TODAY: We saw a few storms pass through the area early this morning but the threat doesn’t stop there. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threat although tornadoes, some strong cannot be ruled out, so be sure to stay weather aware. The threat for tornadoes, although not as high overall as the last storm system for the mid south, still remains in the forecast for Saturday. According to the Storm Prediction Center all of West Tennessee is in the 10% threat level. As the warm front moves further north, we may reach high temperatures in the 70’s.

After the threat for rotating storms and supercells moves out in the late evening hours, storms are expected to continue along the cold front overnight into early Sunday morning. Those storms will bring a gusty straight line wind threat with them up to 70 MPH. The should clear out by sunrise Sunday morning though. Severe weather could last for several hours between 6 pm Saturday and 2 am Sunday morning. To stay up to date on any changes in severe weather, download the WBBJ 7 Weather app here.

TOMORROW:

Highs will reach the low to mid 60s on Sunday behind the cold front. Expect partly cloudy skies and clearing at night into Monday morning. Sunday night lows will drop into the mid 30s, so be prepared for a cold start to your work week. The showers and storms should move out before most of us will get out of bed Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks like a nice and mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. More clouds are in the forecast on Tuesday with highs making it back into the low 70s, but still a pretty nice day. Some late showers and weak storms could return on Tuesday night. Wednesday could bring another round of storms and heavy rain showers will it but highs are only expected to make it into the upper 50s. Storms should clear Thursday morning, bringing a calmer and sunnier day. A high pressure moves closer towards the region, sunny skies and warmer temperatures can be expected into the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are now officially in Spring and starting to get closer to our peak severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always. For tips on preparing for the storm, click here.

