Storm leaves severe damage to homes in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.– Henderson County residents are sharing their experience from the storm that moved through their area earlier Saturday.

Many in Henderson County are in shock after what they say is the biggest storm to hit their community.

“Scary. We got in the closet and felt the house move than we saw a tree on our kitchen window and it had another wave then came through, ” said resident, Tina Williams.

A family in Middle Fork in Henderson County gathered their emotions after what they say was a tornado that hit their home in minutes. Luckily they were able to take cover in time.

Several homes in the area were damaged severely with almost nothing left. Downed power lines, trees on top of cars and windows shattered as residents checked on their homes.

Henderson County Sheriff Brain Duke say no injuries or deaths were reported.

“Luckily no injuries that we know of. We are in downtown Middle Fork on Highway 22A and this is pretty much the heaviest damage we’ve found so far,” said Sheriff Brian Duke.

Gene Williams a resident of Middle Fork says even though the storm was the scariest thing to experience he and his wife are grateful to be alive.

“It was scary. But the main thing I’m just glad my wife and I were OK and the good Lord kept his hand on us,” said Williams.

Sheriff Duke also says they’re giving assistance to the residents who lost their homes.